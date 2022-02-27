Support Local Businesses
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., LMPD officers responded to the University of Louisville Hospital after a man was shot, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officers said the shooting happened on Poplar Level Road and Rangeland Road. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD continues the investigation. No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

