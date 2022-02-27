Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a crash in early Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a crash on the 4500 block of Popular Level Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The investigation revealed a driver was attempting to turn left from the parking lot of a business onto northbound Popular Level Road, Mitchell said. In the process of turning, the driver was hit by an SUV headed south on Poplar Level Road.

The man turning left died there, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.

Both drivers were the sole occupants in their cars, Mitchell said.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation. Mitchell said no charges are to be expected.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.