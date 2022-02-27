Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road

(WBTV File)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a crash in early Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a crash on the 4500 block of Popular Level Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

The investigation revealed a driver was attempting to turn left from the parking lot of a business onto northbound Popular Level Road, Mitchell said. In the process of turning, the driver was hit by an SUV headed south on Poplar Level Road.

The man turning left died there, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive.

Both drivers were the sole occupants in their cars, Mitchell said.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation. Mitchell said no charges are to be expected.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelynn Troutt
Slain Butler High School student’s family sues The Bail Project
Audubon Police officer John William Schulte is now under investigation after a woman claimed he...
History of investigations uncovered in file of suspended Audubon Park police officer
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating
According to Chanelle Helm, the public misses the point of the work the Louisville Community...
Judge forfeits community bail group’s $100k bond after violent offender is arrested again

Latest News

One woman is dead and a child is injured after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
Woman dead, child injured in Newburg shooting
"We cannot just close our eyes to something that’s happening somewhere far away," Reimer said.
‘We cannot just close our eyes to something that’s happening somewhere far away’, Ukrainian woman in Louisville leads relief team in Ukraine
We have a voice and we can render that voice for all those thousands of people who are hurting...
‘We cannot just close our eyes to something that’s happening somewhere far away’, Ukrainian woman in
(Perfect North Slopes)
Perfect North Slopes to honor Olympic skiers as they return home to Indiana