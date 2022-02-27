Support Local Businesses
Perfect North Slopes to honor Olympic skiers as they return home to Indiana

(Perfect North Slopes)
(Perfect North Slopes)
By Drew Amman
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAWRENCEBURG, IN. (WXIX) -Perfect North Slopes will be honoring two Olympic skiers as they return home to Indiana Sunday.

Justin Schoenefeld and Nick Goepper, who got their start at Perfect North, will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans at 3 p.m., according to Dearborn County officials.

Goepper, who started skiing at 5 years old, is a three-time Olympian who took home silver in the Freeski slope event in Beijing. He won the bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018 in the same event.

Schoenefeld went to the Olympics for the first time this year and won the gold in the mixed team aerials event.

