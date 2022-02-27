‘We cannot just close our eyes to something that’s happening somewhere far away’, Ukrainian woman in Louisville leads relief team in Ukraine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least 130 people in Ukraine are dead, others are fighting for their lives.

People are sending help to the Ukraine from across the country, including Louisville. One Ukrainian woman who lives in Louisville is using her connections to the country to help those who need it most.

WAVE News reporters spoke to Natasha Reimer, the Executive Director since 2015 for Mulberry International Resources, a Louisville based relief group.

Reimer was raised as an only child in Crimea, before getting her travel visa from Kyiv and heading to the United States for college.

Natasha has spent her life dedicating herself to help those suffering in Ukraine.

“We’re all living in one big world, and we cannot just close our eyes to something that’s happening somewhere far away,” Reimer said. “We are all connected.”

Reimer said she has been involved with Mulberry International Resources for about 15 years.

The group works in Eastern Ukraine helping at risk, displaced families. Some of these families include those who escaped the war that broke out in 2014. One of the goals of the group is to bring hope and healing to single mothers with children, and orphans in Ukraine.

“That image of a Ukrainian woman pulling on, you know, the burdens for the children,” she said. “It’s really amazing. They’re so resilient, they’re so committed, and they’re so loving.”

“It’s really cool to see how much of the selfless love is being displayed in those families and it’s a privilege to come along and to help them,” Reimer said.

Her team delivers food and basic needs to the Ukraine, with some volunteers having been there for eight years. Many of them are choosing to stay in the Ukraine and help, working for free.

Natasha hopes her voice will remind everyone in the world that we are in this together.

“I am very thankful that God had placed me in this capacity that right now where we have a voice and we can render that voice for all those thousands of people who are hurting right now.”

Reimer said the number one need for families in Ukraine right now is shelter, and many still need the basic essentials like food, blankets and towels.

