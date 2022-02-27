Woman dead, child injured in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood killed one woman, and injured a child on Sunday.

It happened around 4 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Quiet Way, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30′s dead and a 5-year-old shot. The little boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, Mitchell said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

