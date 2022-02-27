Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Woman dead, child injured in Newburg shooting

One woman is dead and a child is injured after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.
One woman is dead and a child is injured after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood killed one woman, and injured a child on Sunday.

It happened around 4 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Quiet Way, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30′s dead and a 5-year-old shot. The little boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, Mitchell said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelynn Troutt
Slain Butler High School student’s family sues The Bail Project
Audubon Police officer John William Schulte is now under investigation after a woman claimed he...
History of investigations uncovered in file of suspended Audubon Park police officer
Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating
According to Chanelle Helm, the public misses the point of the work the Louisville Community...
Judge forfeits community bail group’s $100k bond after violent offender is arrested again

Latest News

"We cannot just close our eyes to something that’s happening somewhere far away," Reimer said.
‘We cannot just close our eyes to something that’s happening somewhere far away’, Ukrainian woman in Louisville leads relief team in Ukraine
We have a voice and we can render that voice for all those thousands of people who are hurting...
‘We cannot just close our eyes to something that’s happening somewhere far away’, Ukrainian woman in
(Perfect North Slopes)
Perfect North Slopes to honor Olympic skiers as they return home to Indiana
Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road