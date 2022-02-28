Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pledge to match $1 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1...
The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1 million.(Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are throwing their financial support behind the United Nations Refugee Agency, promising to match every donation up to $1 million for Ukrainian war refugees.

Reynolds announced the couple’s donation plan on Twitter, writing, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

The UN estimates 3 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville woman told WAVE News her home was broken into twice in 14 days.
Woman comes face-to-face with intruder after home broken into twice in 2 weeks
Louisville Metro police investigating the March 1, 2022 fatal shooting of a man in the city's...
Man killed in Shelby Park shooting identified by officials
Joseph Allen, Anne Allen and Frederick Allen were all arrested following the discovery of a...
IUS professor, sons busted for massive magic mushroom operation, police say
Joshua Shane Snodgrass, 26, and Crystal Gayle Snodgrass, 45, were taken into custody Feb. 28,...
15,000 fentanyl pills recovered in raid, mother and son arrested
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford splits EV, internal combustion into separate units
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna, Austria.
OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy details the impact the Russian invasion has had on sleep.
Zelenskyy: 'We’ve hardly slept for seven nights' since invasion began
Germany is disbursing money for the care of aged Holocaust survivors.
Germany to give $720 million for care of aging Holocaust survivors globally