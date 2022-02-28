Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the hallway.
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: Surveillance video shows a high school student who was wearing a hoodie in the hallway being slapped and visibly injured by a teacher.

The incident was recorded last Friday at Jimtown High school.

It starts with the student walking down the hall, away from the camera.

Civics teacher Mike Hosinski can be seen coming out of a hallway to the left of the screen. He quickly chases down the student with the hoodie.

When the two are face to face, the teacher is seen waiving a finger of one hand in the student’s face, before slapping that face with his open right hand. The student’s head appears to hit the wall behind him.

The student later stumbles and falls to the ground as the teacher attempts to escort him further down the hall.

This morning, dozens of Jimtown students staged a walkout to support Hosinski--a teacher one participant said was laid back with no temper.

Hosinski has been on the job nearly 40-years and was named Teacher of the Year at Jimtown in 2020.

A community Facebook page was also created to support Hosinski. It attracted as many as 575 members.

Hosinski had earlier served notice that he was retiring in June. He has since requested that his retirement begin immediately. The school board is set to consider that request at a meeting tonight.

The Elkart County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the matter along with the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Original Post:

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the hallway.

**WARNING: Some of you might find the graphic nature of this video disturbing.**

Indiana high school teacher strikes a student on camera

The video shows the teacher, identified as Mike Hosinski, going out into the hallway to chase down a student wearing a hoodie. Hosinski is then seen waving a finger in the face of the student before slapping the student in the face, knocking him against the wall.

Hosinski is no longer employed by Baugo Community Schools and is no longer allowed on school grounds. Before the video was released, students at the high school participated in a walkout in support of Hosinski on Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
Audubon Police officer John William Schulte is now under investigation after a woman claimed he...
History of investigations uncovered in file of suspended Audubon Park police officer

Latest News

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 12.
‘Return of St. Patrick’: Highlands parade returning to excited pub owners, patrons
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
‘I am afraid of him’: Woman previously reported about accused killer on the run
US Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville found a big surprise after seizing...
Louisville customs officers find 4 pounds of marijuana in Lucky Charms cereal
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department