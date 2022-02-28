Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky prepares for updated COVID guidance in mid-March

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky is still on track to release new COVID-19 guidance around March 14 as positivity rate and cases goes down.

After the CDC released new recommendations on Friday for transmission prevention, Beshear said the Kentucky Department of Public Health took these into consideration for locally-created guidance.

Dr. Steven Stack, with the Kentucky Department of Public Health, said under new guidance, recommendations would be provided based on a community level map.

In a county by county basis, lower risk areas would ease recommendations for mask wearing and community gathering as opposed to higher risk areas.

Stack said guidance in schools would also be moved to a low, medium, or high-risk recommendation category.

“COVID-19 is not going away, we’re going to have to live with it and learn to live with it and coexist with it,” Stack said. “But what we can do that now have abundant testing, we have vaccinations and boosters that can prevent the worst harms of the disease, we have treatments for people who get sick nonetheless, we have access to good data and better ways to recommend guidance like I just shared that are less intrusive but can still help us to do what we need to do while being safe.”

Beshear said on Monday that cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky continue to decline at a significant rate.

“The pace of the decline continues to be significant,” Beshear said. “We want to continue to see those numbers going down.”

On Saturday, Kentucky reported 1,602 new cases and 42 additional deaths due to COVID.

Sunday’s report confirmed 481 new cases and 22 additional deaths.

Beshear said on Monday, there were 671 new cases reported and 34 additional deaths.

The commonwealth’s positivity rate is now at 8.56 percent.

As of Monday, Beshear said under 1,000 people currently in the ICU. A total of 962 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, 203 patients are within the ICU, and 112 patients are on a ventilator.

“If there’s one negative piece of information, it’s that our vaccination numbers are dropping,” Beshear said.

Beshear said under 1,400 Kentuckians received their first dose of the COVID vaccine over the weekend, and less than 2,500 people in the commonwealth received their booster dose.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
Audubon Police officer John William Schulte is now under investigation after a woman claimed he...
History of investigations uncovered in file of suspended Audubon Park police officer

Latest News

Police lights
Man shot and killed in Trimble County, Kentucky State Police investigating
There is renewed debate Monday of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky after a series of...
Ky. representative unveils several bills related to sports betting
Joseph Allen, Anne Allen and Frederick Allen were all arrested following the discovery of a...
IUS professor, sons busted for massive magic mushroom operation, police say
In January, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced he was proposing $250 million from his state...
Ohio, Kentucky to split $2B cost for Brent Spence Companion Bridge