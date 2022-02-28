Gov. Beshear: Kentucky prepares for updated COVID guidance in mid-March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky is still on track to release new COVID-19 guidance around March 14 as positivity rate and cases goes down.

After the CDC released new recommendations on Friday for transmission prevention, Beshear said the Kentucky Department of Public Health took these into consideration for locally-created guidance.

Dr. Steven Stack, with the Kentucky Department of Public Health, said under new guidance, recommendations would be provided based on a community level map.

In a county by county basis, lower risk areas would ease recommendations for mask wearing and community gathering as opposed to higher risk areas.

Stack said guidance in schools would also be moved to a low, medium, or high-risk recommendation category.

“COVID-19 is not going away, we’re going to have to live with it and learn to live with it and coexist with it,” Stack said. “But what we can do that now have abundant testing, we have vaccinations and boosters that can prevent the worst harms of the disease, we have treatments for people who get sick nonetheless, we have access to good data and better ways to recommend guidance like I just shared that are less intrusive but can still help us to do what we need to do while being safe.”

Beshear said on Monday that cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky continue to decline at a significant rate.

“The pace of the decline continues to be significant,” Beshear said. “We want to continue to see those numbers going down.”

On Saturday, Kentucky reported 1,602 new cases and 42 additional deaths due to COVID.

Sunday’s report confirmed 481 new cases and 22 additional deaths.

Beshear said on Monday, there were 671 new cases reported and 34 additional deaths.

The commonwealth’s positivity rate is now at 8.56 percent.

As of Monday, Beshear said under 1,000 people currently in the ICU. A total of 962 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, 203 patients are within the ICU, and 112 patients are on a ventilator.

“If there’s one negative piece of information, it’s that our vaccination numbers are dropping,” Beshear said.

Beshear said under 1,400 Kentuckians received their first dose of the COVID vaccine over the weekend, and less than 2,500 people in the commonwealth received their booster dose.

