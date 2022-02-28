‘I am afraid of him’: Woman previously reported about accused killer on the run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man now accused of killing a woman, shooting her 10-year-old son and kidnapping a baby had a long history of arrests, including domestic violence and reckless homicide.

WAVE News Troubleshooters uncovered several complaints written by officers where more than one victim described Christopher Gordon as being violent and threatening to kill.

Gordon was convicted of reckless homicide in 2009 after killing another teenage boy over a moped.

After that conviction, Gordon faced more arrests.

He was convicted at least three other times for domestic violence, records show, and for violating his probation and fleeing from home incarceration.

In one report filed in 2019 by a probation officer, the victim states Gordon dragged her by her hair into a vehicle, struck her multiple times with a closed fist, and then began choking her. The woman then jumped from the vehicle while in motion to get away, the report says.

There are also records of multiple emergency protective orders filed to prevent any contact with Gordon. In one complaint, a woman states it was their son he’d attacked. She states her son’s head, his shirt was torn and the child had scratches on his face and neck.

“I am afraid of him,” the woman states in the report. “I want him to stay away. I want no contact and my son is afraid.”

Gordon’s file includes charges for burglary, violations of probations, and escaping home incarceration.

