Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

‘I am afraid of him’: Woman previously reported about accused killer on the run

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named Caeson Gordon in a maroon/red Ford F-150 with front-end damage.(LMPD)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man now accused of killing a woman, shooting her 10-year-old son and kidnapping a baby had a long history of arrests, including domestic violence and reckless homicide.

WAVE News Troubleshooters uncovered several complaints written by officers where more than one victim described Christopher Gordon as being violent and threatening to kill.

Gordon was convicted of reckless homicide in 2009 after killing another teenage boy over a moped.

After that conviction, Gordon faced more arrests.

He was convicted at least three other times for domestic violence, records show, and for violating his probation and fleeing from home incarceration.

In one report filed in 2019 by a probation officer, the victim states Gordon dragged her by her hair into a vehicle, struck her multiple times with a closed fist, and then began choking her. The woman then jumped from the vehicle while in motion to get away, the report says.

There are also records of multiple emergency protective orders filed to prevent any contact with Gordon. In one complaint, a woman states it was their son he’d attacked. She states her son’s head, his shirt was torn and the child had scratches on his face and neck.

“I am afraid of him,” the woman states in the report. “I want him to stay away. I want no contact and my son is afraid.”

Gordon’s file includes charges for burglary, violations of probations, and escaping home incarceration.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
Audubon Police officer John William Schulte is now under investigation after a woman claimed he...
History of investigations uncovered in file of suspended Audubon Park police officer

Latest News

US Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville found a big surprise after seizing...
Louisville customs officers find 4 pounds of marijuana in Lucky Charms cereal
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department
Two container homes in NuLu will be used as Airbnb rentals, while four will be used as...
Six one-of-a-kind container homes unveiled in NuLu
Local first responders honored for rescue efforts in Western Kentucky
Local first responders honored for rescue efforts in Western Kentucky