Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Ky. representative unveils several bills related to sports betting

There is renewed debate Monday of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky after a series of...
There is renewed debate Monday of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky after a series of related bills were filed in Frankfort.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There is renewed debate Monday of legalizing sports betting in Kentucky after a series of related bills were filed in Frankfort.

With House members from both parties, Republican State Representative Adam Koenig filed the legislation.

There are five bills in total that were filed. The first is simple. It would legalize sports wagering in Kentucky. The second is a pari-mutuel modernization, which would generate revenue for the general fund from historic horse racing. A third cracks down on the use of gray machines, the fourth sets standards to address problem gaming, and the fifth is an omnibus bill that puts all four previous bills into one.

Representative Koenig cited a poll that was released just recently about sports betting in Kentucky, where 65% of those polled supported the measure, while there are 26% against it.

When he announced the bills, Rep. Koenig said to him, it’s a no brainer.

He said in 2021, $6 billion were wagered on pari-mutuel betting, and $1.5 billion on lottery. He said $2 billion is wagered illegally every year.

Meanwhile, 33 states have legalized sports betting, including every state that borders Kentucky except for Missouri. Koenig said many are driving across the border to make wagers instead of leaving that money in the bluegrass.

“We can either bury our heads in the sand and tell people that they’re not grown adults and they can’t make these decisions, or like I said, we give them the opportunity to do so. We tax it, we regulate it, we make sure it’s done above board, and we give people protections from their government that they deserve,” Koenig said.

There are those speaking out against the legislation. The Family Foundation of Kentucky said they believe the bills are dead on arrival adding they don’t sense any desire from state lawmakers to expand gambling two years in a row. The Foundation also said promoted sports wagering will further impoverish Kentucky’s poor by taking money out of the hand of families and shifting it to the gambling industry.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
Audubon Police officer John William Schulte is now under investigation after a woman claimed he...
History of investigations uncovered in file of suspended Audubon Park police officer

Latest News

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 12.
‘Return of St. Patrick’: Highlands parade returning to excited pub owners, patrons
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
‘I am afraid of him’: Woman previously reported about accused killer on the run
US Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville found a big surprise after seizing...
Louisville customs officers find 4 pounds of marijuana in Lucky Charms cereal
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department