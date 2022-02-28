Local first responders honored for rescue efforts in Western Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Severe weather can change lives in just seconds.

People everywhere saw that first hand when the Dec. 11 tornadoes ripped through Western Kentucky.

When people were trying to evacuate the area, some of Louisville’s bravest men and women trained to respond to catastrophic conditions didn’t think twice to rush in. The magnitude of what was lost is devastating; people are still trying to get back on their feet.

Louisville first responders went down to help many at the Mayfield candle factory that was obliterated. Assisting with rescue and recovery efforts, others went to help local firehouses and agencies.

On Monday, each area agency that assisted were honored with a proclamation.

“I don’t think the biggest city in America could have been prepared for what went through Western Kentucky specifically Mayfield,” Louisville Metro Emergency Services Director Jody Meiman said. “Driving through the city the pictures don’t do it justice it was a very horrible situation. It really gets us started on what we can do to perfect our plan and move forward. We are working on that now.”

More than 100 Jefferson County first responders went to Western Kentucky to help. They were honored as Severe Weather Awareness Week begins.

There will be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:07 a.m., where tornado sirens sound off.

