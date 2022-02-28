Louisville customs officers find 4 pounds of marijuana in Lucky Charms cereal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - United States Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville found a big surprise after seizing large amounts of marijuana hidden inside “magically delicious” breakfast cereal.

On Feb. 24, Louisville CBP officers and narcotic drug dog Kary were working outgoing shipments when Kary alerted officers to a shipment of cereal heading to Great Britain, according to a release.

Officers opened up the box to find boxes of Lucky Charms and Apple Jacks with vacuum-sealed bags testing positive for marijuana.

The US Customs and Border Protection provided a picture of the package, saying a total of 4 pounds of marijuana were seized from the shipment.

“Our officers are very familiar with the many ways smugglers try to evade inspection,” Thomas Mahn, Port Director from Louisville said in a release. “Officers learn to think creatively about where things might be hidden because drugs can be anywhere—inside books, auto parts, spools of ribbon, crepe makers, study binders, food, statues, photo frames—if there is space inside an item it could contain something illegal.”

The CBP said while marijuana is legal in many states in the US, sale, possession, production and distribution of marijuana all remain illegal under federal law. Shipping packages containing marijuana overseas is also illegal.

