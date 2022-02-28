Man shot and killed in Trimble County, Kentucky State Police investigating

BEDFORD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 38-year-old man from Trimble County was shot and killed during an encounter on Monday morning, leading to an ongoing investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting on Hardy Creek Road in Bedford around 7:19 a.m. on Monday, according to a KSP release.

Terry Helm, 38, was found shot at the location. The Trimble County Coroner confirmed Helm died at the scene.

Early investigation revealed Helm was in a confrontation with 28-year-old Justin Collins, from Bedford. Helm is said to have pointed a gun at Collins, leading to the two struggling over the gun.

KSP said the gun fired and struck Helm, killing him in the process.

Helm’s next of kin has been notified and an autopsy has been scheduled.

No details were provided on arrests made.

Kentucky State Police Post 5 will be handling the investigation.

