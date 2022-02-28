Mother killed in Newburg double shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the mother that was killed in a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday.

Angelica Marie James, 38, was shot and killed around 4 p.m. on the 4100 block of Quiet Way, according to the coroner’s office.

When police arrived, they found James shot multiple times and her 10-year-old son was shot in the hand and shoulder. Officers confirmed James died at the scene.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Christopher Gordon, 32, is the suspect in the shooting, according to officials. Gordon fled the scene with his 2-year-old son, Caeson, in a maroon or red Ford F-150 with front-end damage. James is the biological mother of Caeson.

Officers found Gordon’s abandoned truck on Lentz Avenue late on Sunday night.

Shortly thereafter, Gordon’s family called MetroSafe, saying they had Caeson at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in downtown Louisville. Gordon is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

