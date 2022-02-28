Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Mother killed in Newburg double shooting identified by officials

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. is still at large after he fled with a...
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. is still at large after he fled with a two-year-old little boy named Caeson Gordon(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the mother that was killed in a double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday.

Angelica Marie James, 38, was shot and killed around 4 p.m. on the 4100 block of Quiet Way, according to the coroner’s office.

When police arrived, they found James shot multiple times and her 10-year-old son was shot in the hand and shoulder. Officers confirmed James died at the scene.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Christopher Gordon, 32, is the suspect in the shooting, according to officials. Gordon fled the scene with his 2-year-old son, Caeson, in a maroon or red Ford F-150 with front-end damage. James is the biological mother of Caeson.

Officers found Gordon’s abandoned truck on Lentz Avenue late on Sunday night.

Shortly thereafter, Gordon’s family called MetroSafe, saying they had Caeson at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in downtown Louisville. Gordon is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
Audubon Police officer John William Schulte is now under investigation after a woman claimed he...
History of investigations uncovered in file of suspended Audubon Park police officer

Latest News

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 12.
‘Return of St. Patrick’: Highlands parade returning to excited pub owners, patrons
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
‘I am afraid of him’: Woman previously reported about accused killer on the run
US Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville found a big surprise after seizing...
Louisville customs officers find 4 pounds of marijuana in Lucky Charms cereal
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department