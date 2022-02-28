Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Plaquemine woman cited after toddler crashes car into Dollar General, police say

Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in...
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in Plaquemine, La., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(Plaquemine Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after leaving her child unattended in a parking lot Monday morning, according to the Plaquemine Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:16 a.m. at the Dollar General on Belleview Drive.

Police Chief Kenny Payne says Jermainesa Monyell Richard, 29, left her 3-year-old in her car while the engine was still running while she walked into the store.

The child managed to get the car in gear and it subsequently crashed into the store, he said.

Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in...
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in Plaquemine, La., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(Plaquemine Police Department)
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in...
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in Plaquemine, La., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(Plaquemine Police Department)
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in...
Officials say a toddler left unattended in a car crashed the vehicle into a dollar store in Plaquemine, La., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.(Plaquemine Police Department)

No one was injured in the crash, the chief added.

Payne said officers cited Richard for improper supervision of a juvenile.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
LMPD searching for father accused of taking 2-year-old son after boy’s mother was shot, killed in Newburg double shooting
Man killed in crash on Poplar Level Road
Man injured in shooting on Poplar Level Road, LMPD investigating
Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity McKinney’s father living ‘nightmare’ after 4-year-old’s remains found
Audubon Police officer John William Schulte is now under investigation after a woman claimed he...
History of investigations uncovered in file of suspended Audubon Park police officer

Latest News

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 12.
‘Return of St. Patrick’: Highlands parade returning to excited pub owners, patrons
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
‘I am afraid of him’: Woman previously reported about accused killer on the run
US Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville found a big surprise after seizing...
Louisville customs officers find 4 pounds of marijuana in Lucky Charms cereal
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department
Petition drives to allow Black citizens to join the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department failed...
Black History Month: The effort to diversify PRP Fire Department