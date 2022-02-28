‘Return of St. Patrick’: Highlands parade returning to excited pub owners, patrons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For far too long, business at Flanagan’s Ale House in the Highlands has been “glass half full.” The Irish-style pub changed hands just days before the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled due to COVID.

”Everything just shut down and we really didn’t know which way to turn,” co-owner Lisa Borgmann said, “but we really didn’t have a choice, you know.”

Borgmann and her family purchased Flanagan’s in anticipation of a St. Patrick’s Day Parade that would bring crowds right to their front door. Instead, they’ve had to deal with two years of parade cancelations, in addition to COVID shutdowns and restrictions. The return of the parade in 2022 means that Irish eyes will once again be lit up bright.

“Excited,” Borgmann said. “Excited beyond words, actually.”

When the weather cooperates, the St. Patrick’s Day parade can draw over a hundred thousand people into the Highlands streets. The Louisville Ancient Order of Hibernians parade planners have aptly named this year’s parade “The Return of St. Patrick.”

”And I think it’s a return to what we would call what normal is,” John O’Dwyer, former Hibernians president and 2022 parade coordinator said. “People have been dying to come back out and do something that they haven’t been able to do for a long time.”

The Highlands’ pubs are counting on it. Donal Ryan, the owner of Molly Malone’s, anticipates a long-awaited return to a very busy day.

“People are out here early in the day having their lunch, their corned beef and cabbage and a few cocktails,” Ryan laughed. “So I think everybody enjoys it, you know.”

”A good year, we’ll have over a hundred thousand people on the route,” O’Dwyer said. “We’ll have people coming from all over the region. We’re basically it in this region. Lexington can’t touch us, Cincinnati doesn’t touch us. The enthusiasm of everybody coming out and the impact on these small businesses, mostly mom and pops. They can plan their whole year around this day.”

The parade is set to take place on Saturday, March 12. It starts at 3 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Baxter. The Louisville Hibernians website promises, “Each year, the Louisville Hibernians put together, with the wonderful help of all of our “Irish” friends, the greatest parade of ALL TIME!”

