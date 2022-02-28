Support Local Businesses
Six one-of-a-kind container homes unveiled in NuLu

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brand new, one-of-a-kind homes are for rent in Louisville’s NuLu neighborhood, all built from old storage containers.

As part of the “Re-Nu Container Homes Project,” Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on the East Jefferson Street homes on Sunday.

He stressed the importance of these types of properties in cementing Louisville as one of the most progressive cities in the nation - an approach seen in some cities around the globe that repurpose containers for housing.

“When you go inside of them, you’ll see what super high-quality construction they are,” Fischer said. “It was something we were really looking forward to having in our city.”

Two of the container homes will be used as Airbnb rentals, while four will be used as long-term rental properties.

The Zillow listing shows that the 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units are 600 square feet each with wood-style flooring, granite counter tops, modern finishes, spacious kitchens, and private outdoor spaces. Currently, the units rent for $1,200 a month.

