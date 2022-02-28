Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 2/28

By Brian Goode
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
Long stretch of decent weather coming our way. The main focus is on the next big ticket item, which will arrive over the weekend and it may arrive in pieces. This screams a flooding setup for the area. Something we don’t need. Still plenty of time to watch it which is something to be grateful for. We don’t always get these long breaks to trend what could happen.

Stay close to the forecast and get outside and enjoy it all!

