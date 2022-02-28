Sullivan University founder, namesake dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man behind the diploma for so many graduates of Sullivan University in Louisville, A.R. Sullivan, has died, the private institution announced on Friday.

In 1962, A.R. Sullivan and his father, A.O. Sullivan, founded the university. He stepped down as chancellor of the university in 2020 and was named chancellor emeritus.

“His passion for students and their success helped grow Sullivan University into a major post-secondary educational institution, and his impact and influence has positively influenced tens of thousands of lives,” a statement on his passing from the university said. “Dr. Sullivan often remarked that his favorite days of the year were those days on which commencement ceremonies were held. For several decades, Dr. Sullivan personally greeted every graduate on stage to congratulate them on their educational achievement.”

Sullivan University began as a one-year business school before growing to a four-year university that now offers a variety of professional certificates and diplomas, as well as associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. In addition to its main campus in Louisville at the intersection of Watterson Expressway and Bardstown Road, other locations include Fort Knox and Lexington.

