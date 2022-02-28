Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Sullivan University founder, namesake dies

The Sullivan family announced the passing of Sullivan University System’s/Sullivan University’s...
The Sullivan family announced the passing of Sullivan University System’s/Sullivan University’s Chancellor Emeritus and Founder, A.R. Sullivan.(Sullivan University)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man behind the diploma for so many graduates of Sullivan University in Louisville, A.R. Sullivan, has died, the private institution announced on Friday.

In 1962, A.R. Sullivan and his father, A.O. Sullivan, founded the university. He stepped down as chancellor of the university in 2020 and was named chancellor emeritus.

“His passion for students and their success helped grow Sullivan University into a major post-secondary educational institution, and his impact and influence has positively influenced tens of thousands of lives,” a statement on his passing from the university said. “Dr. Sullivan often remarked that his favorite days of the year were those days on which commencement ceremonies were held. For several decades, Dr. Sullivan personally greeted every graduate on stage to congratulate them on their educational achievement.”

(Story continues below post)

Sullivan University began as a one-year business school before growing to a four-year university that now offers a variety of professional certificates and diplomas, as well as associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. In addition to its main campus in Louisville at the intersection of Watterson Expressway and Bardstown Road, other locations include Fort Knox and Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville woman told WAVE News her home was broken into twice in 14 days.
Woman comes face-to-face with intruder after home broken into twice in 2 weeks
Louisville Metro police investigating the March 1, 2022 fatal shooting of a man in the city's...
Man killed in Shelby Park shooting identified by officials
Joseph Allen, Anne Allen and Frederick Allen were all arrested following the discovery of a...
IUS professor, sons busted for massive magic mushroom operation, police say
Joshua Shane Snodgrass, 26, and Crystal Gayle Snodgrass, 45, were taken into custody Feb. 28,...
15,000 fentanyl pills recovered in raid, mother and son arrested
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

Baffert’s attorney’s claim Churchill Downs violated Baffert’s right to due process.
Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs, calls for track to overturn 2-year suspension
Madelynn Troutt: High school senior remembered one year after death.
Madelynn Troutt: One year after death, family and friends celebrate her life
Churchill Downs suspended the horse trainer for two years following Medina Spirit's positive...
Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs, calls for track to overturn 2-year suspension
One year after her death, Troutt is having a positive impact on people she had never met...
Madelynn Troutt: One year after death, family and friends celebrate her life
Antonia Brown, 53, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Vernon...
Arrests made in southwest Louisville homicides of 9-year-old girl, father