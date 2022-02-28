Support Local Businesses
Suspect in Newburg double shooting has ‘significant’ violent history

Christopher Gordon, 32, is most likely driving a maroon or red Ford F-150 with front-end damage, which he was seen driving away from the shooting scene in.(LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A manhunt is underway to find the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of his child’s mother and kidnapping of his child on Sunday in Newburg.

Christopher Gordon, 32, is accused of shooting a woman several times, killing her, and shooting her 10-year-old son in the hand and shoulder on Quiet Way around 4 p.m. They were found in the same car, and the 10-year-old was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital. He is expected to survive.

A Louisville Metro Police Department briefing on the investigation revealed that Gordon fled with his 2-year-old son, Caeson, whom he had taken from child’s mother’s car and put into the truck he was driving - a maroon or red Ford F-150 with front-end damage.

“Due to the nature of the incident and his past violent behavior with his children, LMPD contacted the Kentucky State Police to apply for an AMBER Alert and it was granted,” LMPD Major Matt Meagher said.

Officers found Gordon’s abandoned truck, a red Ford F-150 with front-end damage, on Lentz Avenue late on Sunday night.

Shortly thereafter, Gordon’s family called MetroSafe, saying they had Caeson at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in downtown Louisville “awaiting police response.” According to Meagher, the family is cooperating with the investigation.

Gordon, according to LMPD, has a long history of violence and is considered armed and dangerous. Prior to the Newburg shooting, he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with a homicide in 2009.

Anyone with information on Gordon’s whereabouts should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

