Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children

Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
By Kim Schupp and Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A lieutenant with the Miami Township Fire Department in Hamilton County and his wife have been indicted on charges of endangering children.

According to the Cheviot Police Department, an investigation alleged child abuse at a home on Trevor Avenue.

After a lengthy investigation, they said it was determined Anthony Dangel and Amy Dangel, AKA Amy Rodriguez, were suspects in the child abuse case.

Anthony was indicted on one count of endangering children and Amy was indicted on 11 counts of endangering children.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, Anthony Dangel was promoted to lieutenant in May of 2021 and has been with the department for 14 years.

Amy was also employed by the fire department until December of 2019, according to the department fire chief.

There was alleged physical and emotional abuse done to the juvenile victim, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said there were physical beatings and the victim was withheld food and severely underweight.

Deters said Rodriguez also physically abused the victim by beating the victim with belts and spoons.

It was also stated the victim was strapped to the bed, was not provided adequate clothing, bedding or blankets and was forced to stand in a corner for entire days at a time for weeks.

“As a result of this abuse, the victim suffers from PTSD and persistent damage to his legs and feet as a result of being forced to stand for significant periods of time,” Deters said.

Both have been arrested and are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center while they await arraignment.

Amy faces a maximum sentence of 88 years in prison.

Anthony faces a three year maximum sentence. He is on paid administrative leave pending the criminal investigation and court proceedings, the chief said.

“This is disgusting and senseless. This is not a parent who lost control and made a mistake, but a woman who purposefully tortured a child for years.

“To do this to a child is beyond comprehension. There are some people who should simply never be parents.

“These two should never be permitted around children again, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that is the case,” Deters commented on the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville woman told WAVE News her home was broken into twice in 14 days.
Woman comes face-to-face with intruder after home broken into twice in 2 weeks
Louisville Metro police investigating the March 1, 2022 fatal shooting of a man in the city's...
Man killed in Shelby Park shooting identified by officials
Joseph Allen, Anne Allen and Frederick Allen were all arrested following the discovery of a...
IUS professor, sons busted for massive magic mushroom operation, police say
Joshua Shane Snodgrass, 26, and Crystal Gayle Snodgrass, 45, were taken into custody Feb. 28,...
15,000 fentanyl pills recovered in raid, mother and son arrested
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video shows Jimtown High School teacher striking student

Latest News

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically...
Ford splits EV, internal combustion into separate units
Boycotting Russian vodka? Many popular brands are produced elsewhere. Also, businesses are...
Your Money: MLB lockout, IRS refunds, Non-Russian vodka, Batman tickets cost more
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: Test Tornado Drill for Kentucky at 10:07 AM ET
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/2 4AM update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/2 4AM update
Baffert’s attorney’s claim Churchill Downs violated Baffert’s right to due process.
Bob Baffert sues Churchill Downs, calls for track to overturn 2-year suspension