15,000 fentanyl pills recovered in raid, mother and son arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A search warrant served at a Louisville home by Shively police has resulted in the arrests of a mother and son, along with the seizure of an estimated 15,000 fentanyl pills.

Joshua Shane Snodgrass, 26, and Crystal Gayle Snodgrass, 45, were taken into custody Feb. 28 at their home in the Iroquois neighborhood.

Detectives say Joshua Snodgrass was the target of the investigation and had been ordering and receiving fentanyl pills by mail. In addition to the estimated 15,000 pills found during a search of the home, a number of xanax pills were found along with cash.

According to the arrest report for Crystal Snodgrass, detectives found a pill bottle and plastic bag in her bedroom. Each contained a white powder believed to be cocaine.

Also found were pills believed to be pressed fentanyl, digital scales containing a powder residue and cash. Two handguns were also found, one of which had been reported stolen in Georgia.

Joshua Snodgrass was arrested on charges of importing carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives and trafficking in controlled substances. Crystal Snodgrass is charged with trafficking in and possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.