COVID deaths predicted to rise in Louisville as spike declines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro’s COVID team gave an update on Tuesday regarding the city’s latest COVID status.

Despite the continual drop in cases, deaths due to COVID are expected to rise in the upcoming weeks, according to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness.

As the omicron wave rapidly declines, doctors are preparing for an increase in COVID deaths from those who got sick during the latest spike.

As of Tuesday, there are 165 people in Louisville hospitals with COVID. Of those, 30 people are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

While the numbers are still considered high, hospitalization and case numbers are dropping.

City Healthcare officials are proceeding with cautious optimism as numbers decline, but Jefferson County remains in the red.

