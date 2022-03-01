Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Kentucky Senate NIL bill headed to full House for vote

As if this couldn’t be a more exciting time for UK football fans, now several more players are...
As if this couldn’t be a more exciting time for UK football fans, now several more players are taking advantage of NIL deals.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would outline how college athletes can earn money on their name, image, and likeness is heading to the full House for a vote.

The House Standing Committee on Education passed two items regarding NIL Tuesday - Senate Bill 6, which outlines rules for receiving those NIL payments, and House Concurrent Resolution 94, which urges the federal government to make sure that international student-athletes have the same opportunity to get NIL payments.

Senate Bill 6 already passed the Senate, so approval from the House would send it to the governor’s desk.

Tuesday morning’s hearing moved pretty quickly with many of the representatives sitting on the education committee voicing approval.

“These bills can be a slippery slope to the bottom, and I’m pleased to see that the work has been put in to see that this is not,” said Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Fayette County.

Senator Max Wise, R-Taylor County, and Senator Morgan McGarvey, D-Jefferson County presented the bill along with former UofL volleyball player Katie George and current UofL Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jeff Walz.

“We’re allowing the students to have their name, image, and likeness, to profit off of their name, image, and likeness,” said Sen. McGarvey. “We’re allowing the universities to provide financial services, legal services, to help the students involved in this, and we’re making sure that this is a safe and competitive environment for Kentucky’s student-athletes.”

The only bit of criticism that came up against Senate Bill 6, during the meeting, was a question regarding athletes taking a knee or voicing political opinions, to which Senator McGarvey responded by saying, “this bill does not strip students of their first amendment rights.”

With the committee unanimously passing the bill it will now go before the full House for a vote. If approved, that bill will go to the Governor’s desk for one final signature.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
Teen found shot dead at EP Tom Sawyer State Park
Jack in the Box
Louisville Jack in the Box to open in former Steak ‘n Shake location
Antonia Brown, 53, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Vernon...
Arrests made in southwest Louisville homicides of 9-year-old girl, father
Christopher Gordon is being sought by investigators after allegedly shooting, killing Angelica...
Man accused of killing child’s mother in Newburg had ‘controlling spirit,’ victim’s friend says
Davis admitted to police he broke into the woman's home multiple times.
Man arrested after breaking and entering, smoking marijuana in woman’s home

Latest News

StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/3
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/3
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 3/3
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Thursday morning, March 3, 2022
The ongoing labor shortage has hit the babysitting market. Also, an analyst warns that...
Your Money: Gas prices going up, Babysitting costs, Russia declares cyberwar, Russian ruble value
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: Cooler day but most won’t notice it