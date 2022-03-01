Louisville mayoral candidate seeks increased accountability for LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidate and circuit court clerk David Nicholson called out Louisville Metro Police Department’s scandalous past, stating if elected, he would move the department into the 21st century.

Nicholson called out a tarnished past for the department during a public safety announcement on Tuesday. Incidents include sexual abuse in the Explorer program, former detective Mark Handy’s perjury case, and the botched raid that led to Breonna Taylor being killed.

If elected, Nicholson said a civilian would be appointed to help hold officers accountable and help reward honest and loyal officers.

“One of my first actions as mayor, I will make the appointment of a civilian police commissioner,” Nicholson said.

While Nicholson said LMPD’s police chief would handle department operations day to day, the civilian police commissioner would oversee policy directives of the department and make sure they are executed properly.

The commissioner would also have the power to question what Nicholson called “outdated institutional practices.”

The general election for Louisville mayor is scheduled for Nov. 8. Incumbent mayor Greg Fischer has served three terms and will not be able to seek reelection.

