Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Louisville mayoral candidate seeks increased accountability for LMPD

Louisville mayoral candidate and circuit court clerk David Nicholson called out Louisville...
Louisville mayoral candidate and circuit court clerk David Nicholson called out Louisville Metro Police Department’s scandalous past, stating if elected, he would move the department into the 21st century.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidate and circuit court clerk David Nicholson called out Louisville Metro Police Department’s scandalous past, stating if elected, he would move the department into the 21st century.

Nicholson called out a tarnished past for the department during a public safety announcement on Tuesday. Incidents include sexual abuse in the Explorer program, former detective Mark Handy’s perjury case, and the botched raid that led to Breonna Taylor being killed.

If elected, Nicholson said a civilian would be appointed to help hold officers accountable and help reward honest and loyal officers.

“One of my first actions as mayor, I will make the appointment of a civilian police commissioner,” Nicholson said.

While Nicholson said LMPD’s police chief would handle department operations day to day, the civilian police commissioner would oversee policy directives of the department and make sure they are executed properly.

The commissioner would also have the power to question what Nicholson called “outdated institutional practices.”

The general election for Louisville mayor is scheduled for Nov. 8. Incumbent mayor Greg Fischer has served three terms and will not be able to seek reelection.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
Teen found shot dead at EP Tom Sawyer State Park
Jack in the Box
Louisville Jack in the Box to open in former Steak ‘n Shake location
Antonia Brown, 53, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Vernon...
Arrests made in southwest Louisville homicides of 9-year-old girl, father
Christopher Gordon is being sought by investigators after allegedly shooting, killing Angelica...
Man accused of killing child’s mother in Newburg had ‘controlling spirit,’ victim’s friend says
Davis admitted to police he broke into the woman's home multiple times.
Man arrested after breaking and entering, smoking marijuana in woman’s home

Latest News

Calvin Williams was last seen on Tuesday evening in the 700 block of South 44th Street.
Golden Alert issued for missing 70-year-old man from Louisville
Former Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Brett Hankison testified in Jefferson County...
Brett Hankison takes the stand in his own defense
Annie Johnson was last seen in the Jacobs neighborhood near the 1700 block of Valley Forge Way,...
UPDATE: Missing 84-year-old woman from Louisville found safe
FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW...
Kentucky House passes bill to regulate medication abortions
Child care shortage
Metro Board of Health discusses city’s child care provider shortage