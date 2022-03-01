Support Local Businesses
Man killed in Shelby Park shooting identified by officials

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.
By Shellie Sylvestri and Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified 42-year-old Nicholas Clay as the man who was shot in the Shelby Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of South Clay Street near Camp Street, across the street from Shelby Park, just before 10 a.m. and found Clay shot, according to LMPD Maj. Tiffany Tatum.

Clay was rushed to University Hospital where he died.

After the shooting, the suspects fled, but officers did not know in which direction they went. Tatum said they believe the shooting was random and not targeted.

A neighbor told WAVE two men in hoodies turned around and looked at Clay’s body before running “eastbound” after the shooting.

The neighbor also described seeing suspicious behavior around the house just days before the shooting.

“I told my neighbor the other day, I said ‘People are creeping around your house, you might want to look out for that.’” the neighbor told WAVE News. “‘Thank you, just keep a look out,’ he said. And then this happens just a couple of days later and here we are.”

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip Portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

