Seymour Police in mourning after death of K9 officer Ace

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department is mourning after the death of a former K9 officer on Monday.

Seymour PD K9 officer Ace died on Feb. 28 after suffering health complications, according to a post by the police department.

Ace had been retired for the past few years due to his condition, but had served in the narcotics division and helped get illegal drugs off of Seymour streets, police said.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former Seymour Police Department K9 Ace. Ace has been... Posted by Seymour Police Department on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

“Ace served our department and community proudly, consistently displaying the utmost tenacity and courage,” the post reads.

Police said off-duty, Ace loved to play with toys and have fun with his family.

“Rest easy, buddy,” the post continued. “You were the best boy.”

