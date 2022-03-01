Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Seymour Police in mourning after death of K9 officer Ace

Ace had been retired for the past few years due to his condition, but had served in the...
Ace had been retired for the past few years due to his condition, but had served in the narcotics division and helped get illegal drugs off of Seymour streets, police said.(Seymour Police Department - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - The Seymour Police Department is mourning after the death of a former K9 officer on Monday.

Seymour PD K9 officer Ace died on Feb. 28 after suffering health complications, according to a post by the police department.

Ace had been retired for the past few years due to his condition, but had served in the narcotics division and helped get illegal drugs off of Seymour streets, police said.

(Story continues below post)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of former Seymour Police Department K9 Ace. Ace has been...

Posted by Seymour Police Department on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

“Ace served our department and community proudly, consistently displaying the utmost tenacity and courage,” the post reads.

Police said off-duty, Ace loved to play with toys and have fun with his family.

“Rest easy, buddy,” the post continued. “You were the best boy.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a teen at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park is under investigation by LMPD.
Teen found shot dead at EP Tom Sawyer State Park
Jack in the Box
Louisville Jack in the Box to open in former Steak ‘n Shake location
Antonia Brown, 53, was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 52-year-old Vernon...
Arrests made in southwest Louisville homicides of 9-year-old girl, father
Christopher Gordon is being sought by investigators after allegedly shooting, killing Angelica...
Man accused of killing child’s mother in Newburg had ‘controlling spirit,’ victim’s friend says
Davis admitted to police he broke into the woman's home multiple times.
Man arrested after breaking and entering, smoking marijuana in woman’s home

Latest News

William Niverson, 30, from Gas City, was charged with sexual misconduct and official misconduct.
Indiana correctional officer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with inmate
The EF-4 tornado hit southern Indiana on March 2, 2012.
For business owners in Henryville, tornado’s 10-year anniversary is reminder of destruction, survival
Business owners shared photos putting their 10-year-old memories of the Henryville tornado into...
For business owners in Henryville, tornado’s 10-year anniversary is reminder of destruction, survival
The city of Lexington is gathering Wednesday night to show support for Ukraine in the form of a...
City of Lexington holds peace vigil in support of Ukraine