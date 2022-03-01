Support Local Businesses
Tornado survivors prepare for 10-year anniversary of deadly Southern Indiana storms

Event co-organizer Peg Stephens said 10 years later and she’s still finding debris on her farm.
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been 10 years since deadly tornadoes ripped through parts of Southern Indiana.

This week, survivors are planning a remembrance ceremony for those that died and the lives that were forever changed.

It took a lot of work in the days, weeks, and months that followed the early March 2012 storms, but it’s been a continuous recovery.

However, Stephens said it is the community around her that made it doable.

She counted 6,000 hours of volunteer work on her farm alone from neighbors, friends and loved ones.

That’s why she is organizing Saturday’s ceremony; to remember what happened and explain the importance of it to those that weren’t there.

“It gives them an idea about what the town has been through and how it has repaired itself with a tremendous amount of support from everyone around,” Stephens said.

The ceremony will also include a memorial slide show for people in the area who lost their lives.

That slide show can be purchased, and proceeds will go to the Henryville Community Association. Up to five pictures can be uploaded to the website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

