Woodford Reserve releases 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle featuring KY artist

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WAVE) - Woodford Reserve® released its 2022 commemorative Kentucky Derby bottle in honor of the “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” on Tuesday.

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby®, this year’s bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jamie Corum, an equine artist known for her horse portraits, the release said.

Her painting, “Dreams in Bloom,” features three thoroughbreds racing neck-and-neck, surrounded by spring flowers and the iconic red roses of Derby.

“The attention to detail in Jaime’s artwork is remarkable – and so realistic,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said. “This year’s bottle celebrating the 148th Kentucky Derby will make a gorgeous addition to anyone’s bar.”

Corum grew up riding horses, painting and drawing them in her free time, the release said. Her love for equine continued after she received her Masters of Fine Arts from The University of Kentucky.

“As a born horse lover, the Kentucky Derby has always been a time of great anticipation and excitement for me, and a great source of pride in my home state,” Corum said. “I am honored to help celebrate the 148th running of the Derby with this new artwork for Woodford Reserve.

According to Corum, Dreams in Bloom is meant to symbolize the greatest moment on the First Saturday in May when the horses reach the final stretch of the race.

“A trio of front-runners have separated from the field, and from these three, one winner will emerge,” she said. “They strive with every sinew in their being for the lead, giving their all. In this moment, time stands still, colors heighten, the roar of the crowd disappears until, in a flash, the new champion crosses the wire in front. For that fortunate one, the dream of winning the Kentucky Derby comes true.”

The one-liter Woodford Reserve Derby bottles are on sale everywhere with a retail price of $49.99. They became available for pre-sale through Reservebar on Tuesday.

