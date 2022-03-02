Support Local Businesses
#7 Cats celebrate “Senior Night” with 83-72 win over Ole Miss

Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz and their families on UK senior night
Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz and their families on UK senior night(SEC Media Portal/XOS Digital Sports)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST
(WAVE) - #7 Kentucky finished up a perfect 18-0 record in Rupp Arena with an 83-72 win over Ole Miss on Tuesday night.

Seniors Davion Mintz and Kellan Grady were honored before the game.

Two other transfers keyed the victory.

Sahvir Wheeler returned to the starting lineup and responded with 16 points and seven assists.

“Sahvir, of all the point guards going for the Cousy Award, I need to see one that has a bigger impact on the game than him. Both defensively and offensively,” UK head coach John Calipari said.

“As the point guard you’re kind of the extension of the coaching staff,” Wheeler said. " You know, you want to get the message clear out to the guys, whatever the coach is saying. You kind of want to provide that sense of calmness.”

Oscar Tshiebwe did what he’s done all season. He led the Cats with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

TyTy Washington added 14 points, and Keion Brooks finished with 10. Grady scored nine points, and Mintz eight.

The Cats improve to 24-6 overall and 13-4 in the SEC. The Rebels fall to 13-17, 4-13.

UK closes the regular season at Florida (19-11, 9-8) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

