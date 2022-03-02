Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine

Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war with Russia, the company announced Monday. Refugees are shown here arriving in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Petr David Josek | Petr David Josek/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering temporary housing to about 100,000 Ukrainians who are fleeing their country because of the Russian invasion.

The company says funding for the stays will come from Airbnb’s Refugee Fund alongside assistance from hosts.

CEO Brian Chesky is also calling on people in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania to open rooms for Ukrainians in need.

Airbnb says although this is just a short-term solution, it will work with governments to get people situated.

More than 800,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to other countries since the invasion began.

Caption

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment during Breonna Taylor raid
One man is dead after shooting himself following a police pursuit ending in the Buechel...
Man who shot, killed himself after police chase identified as 26-year-old man
Moments after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty of...
Breonna Taylor’s family, Louisville officials comment on Brett Hankison not guilty verdict
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor
A cloudy sky over the Louisville Slugger Museum in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
FORECAST: Big warm spell coming with a stormy weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party