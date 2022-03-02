Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops

FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall...
FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations, as the online retail behemoth reworks its physical footprint.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that the move, which affects 66 stores in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom, will enable it to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores. Amazon Style, which will sell fashion and accessories, is set to open in a Southern California mall later this year.

“We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon,” the company said in a statement.

It couldn’t be learned immediately how many Amazon workers are being affected.

Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in 2015, two decades after it began selling books online and helped drive a number of shops out of business. Amazon’s 4-star shops, which first made their debut in 2018, carry a limited selection of best-selling products from top categories that Amazon.com sells, including devices, consumer electronics, toys and games.

The move comes as Amazon.com Inc.’s overall revenue growth is slowing, and it’s looking for new ways to reignite sales.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said the strategy comes as a surprise. He said he believes it’s an acknowledgement that the bookstores weren’t delivering the returns Amazon was looking for.

Saunders said he thinks the main problem with Amazon’s non-food stores is that they lacked a real purpose even though the merchandise was well-presented.

“They were designed for people to pop in and browse rather than as destinations where people would head on a mission to buy something,” he wrote in a note on Wednesday. He noted that ultimately that wasn’t good for driving customer traffic, especially in an era where people are visiting shops less.

Saunders added that the other problem is the assortment which, in many locations, was disjoined and unfocused.

The news of the closure was first reported by Reuters.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment during Breonna Taylor raid
One man is dead after shooting himself following a police pursuit ending in the Buechel...
Man who shot, killed himself after police chase identified as 26-year-old man
Moments after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty of...
Breonna Taylor’s family, Louisville officials comment on Brett Hankison not guilty verdict
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor
A cloudy sky over the Louisville Slugger Museum in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
FORECAST: Big warm spell coming with a stormy weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party