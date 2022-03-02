Support Local Businesses
For business owners in Henryville, tornado’s 10-year anniversary is reminder of destruction, survival

The EF-4 tornado hit southern Indiana on March 2, 2012.
By Nick Picht
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST
HENRYVILLE, In. (WAVE) - When it’s hard to put the memories into words, it’s best to let the photos do the talking.

For Nick Shelton, the photos tell a story of destruction.

“That’s from the back of the building looking across at the school,” he said while pointing at a photo. “The building was gone.”

He stares at the flattened pile of firewood on his iPhone.

The photos show what was left of his business, Henryville Auto Service, after an EF4 tornado roared across Henryville on March 2, 2012.

“I was kind of devastated what I saw,” Shelton said. “What I tried to build, tried to get into for 25 to 30 years of a business model, it was on the ground.”

Shelton told WAVE News he waited out the storm from the basement of the business next door, called Budroe’s Restaurant at the time.

While they huddled in the basement, the 175 mile-per-hour winds were hard at work, spinning a 15,000-pound school bus parked at the school across the street through the cafe’s front window.

(Story continues below photo)

While huddled in the basement, 175 mile-per-hour winds were hard at work spinning a 15,000-pound school bus parked at the school across the street through a cafe’s front window.(Family Photo)

“The aluminum body split from the steel chasse where all the weight is,” Shelton said. “If it hadn’t have split, it would’ve probably killed us. It would’ve been heavy enough to probably go through the floor.”

Though not heavy enough to kill, the memory of the bus is still heavy enough to stick with him.

The memories of ten years ago stick with Cole Belcher too.

Ten years ago, Belcher was splitting time between his business, Hill’s Auto Sales, and his new home. He said his wife, a kindergarten teacher, called to warn him what was on the way.

He said he wasn’t worried until he saw the twister himself.

“Well it took a second to hit because I could see it and it looked really weird, because it just looked like a big cloud in the dark coming toward us,” Belcher said. “I mean, I couldn’t really see rotation or nothing. Then I could see all the debris and stuff in the air, twirling up in the air.”

Belcher said the storm flipped the cars in his lot and blew out the windows to his business and home. Despite the mess, he and his family were safe.

He said it took him two months to build back, though the damage to the brick siding is a decade-old tattoo.

It took a year to get Shelton’s business back off the ground.

In 2022, he’s still in business, healthy enough to look at pictures that have become just as much about survival as they have about destruction.

“I’m still here,” Shelton said. “I’m still going and it’s sunny outside. There’s not a cloud in the sky.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

