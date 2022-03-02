Despite objections, bill allowing Metro neighborhoods to form their own cities passes committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Is it a “war on Louisville” to allow unincorporated areas of Jefferson County to annex into other cities or form their own cities? Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) said it is not.

“People in Middletown aren’t at war with Louisville,” Nemes said. “People of Middletown love Louisville. We also love Middletown. And the same will be true of Okolona. There’s no war in Louisville. There’s no war at all, it’s just what the opponents say to hype the issue.”

Nemes is taking the lead among Republican sponsors of a bill that would give parts of the Louisville Metro the power to start their own cities.

However, Metro councilman Bill Hollander (D-District 9) argued the plan chips away at the historic 2003 merger and endangers funding for public services.

“We rely on a variety of revenue streams,” Hollander said, “including insurance premium taxes paid by people both in the old city of Louisville and in unincorporated areas.”

The bar would be high for any area wanting to incorporate. 75 percent of property owners would have to agree.

But debate Thursday exposed long standing dissatisfaction among lawmakers outside the Watterson, regarding the quality of metro services provided and the amount of taxes being paid.

The bill easily passed out of a house committee over objections from Louisville Metro Democrats.

“This is a one-sided situation this is a one-sided situation,” Louisville Metro Council President David James said. “The Republicans have a super majority here in Frankfort. The people that testified against against this process are all Democrats. So we’re up against a wall.”

