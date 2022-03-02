Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Grammy-winner Neil Diamond sells entire song catalog to Universal

Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and...
Neil Diamond says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Neil Diamond just sold his prolific song catalog to Universal for what’s assumed to be hundreds of millions of dollars.

The 81-year-old Grammy winner retired from touring in 2018 after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Now, Universal is taking over his entire catalog and master recordings, including 110 unreleased tracks and an unreleased album.

He says he knows Universal will represent his work with the same passion and integrity that’s fueled his career.

Financial details of the deal haven’t been released, but other artists who have sold their catalogs in recent years have made a lot of money.

For example, Sting sold his catalog to Universal in February in a deal worth a reported $300 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment during Breonna Taylor raid
One man is dead after shooting himself following a police pursuit ending in the Buechel...
Man who shot, killed himself after police chase identified as 26-year-old man
Moments after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty of...
Breonna Taylor’s family, Louisville officials comment on Brett Hankison not guilty verdict
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
UN official: Building hit at nuke plant not part of reactor
A cloudy sky over the Louisville Slugger Museum in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
FORECAST: Big warm spell coming with a stormy weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
As Russia continues to invade Ukraine, Biden is pondering on tougher sanctions.
Why more sanctions on Russia could cost U.S. money
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: 3 people injured after floor collapses at Colorado House party