Louisville Jack in the Box to open in former Steak ‘n Shake location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s first Jack in the Box location is looking to open in a former Steak ‘n Shake location just off the Watterson Expressway.

The California-based fast food restaurant submitted an application to Louisville Metro Government to open the city’s first store at 3232 Bardstown Road.

The application filed on Feb. 28 said a 2,685 square foot restaurant with two drive-thru windows would be built at the location. The restaurant would be built following approval from Metro Government’s Planning Commission.

As previously reported, the fast food hamburger chain announced Louisville as one of the locations for 47 new stores in the coming years. The restaurant said it plans to use the new locations to help the brand grow in new markets.

Details were not provided on when the restaurant is planning to open.

