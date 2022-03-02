Support Local Businesses
Louisville Zoo temporarily closes some areas to protect birds from avian flu

Louisville Zoo offers free teacher Tuesdays in July
The Louisville Zoo is taking precautions to keep its bird residents safe and healthy after cases of avian flu have been confirmed west of Jefferson County.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is taking precautions to keep its bird residents safe and healthy after cases of avian flu have been confirmed west of Jefferson County.

Starting on Wednesday, the Zoo said it would temporarily close off public walk-through aviaries and move some birds to safe locations out of an abundance of caution, according to a release.

Avian flu is contagious in birds and can affect several species, including domestic chickens and turkeys, and can be harbored in wild waterfowl and shorebird populations, the release states.

The zoo said no human infections of avian flu have been found in the United States, and guests are not at risk for infection.

“As always, our highest priority is animal safety and welfare,” Dan Maloney, Executive Director of the Zoo said in a release. “By temporarily closing public access to the aviaries, and moving some birds to indoor areas, we will help ensure the birds’ health for as long as the situation requires. These measures are intended to expressly protect the Zoo birds. Zoo guests are not at risk. Your Zoo continues to be one of the safest places to visit anywhere.”

Areas temporarily closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run and Lorikeet Landing in Australia.

The zoo said some birds will be relocated to prevent mingling with wild native waterfowl, including the Chilean flamingos, white storks and their bald eagle.

“We’ve been following these developments closely and have drafted a plan to minimize the risk to the Zoo’s animal collection,” Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, zoo senior veterinarian said in a release. “Closing walkthrough aviaries is prudent at this time given the recent avian influenza cases being detected in wild ducks within 50 miles of the Zoo.”

Avian flu findings will continue to be monitored by the zoo and protocols will be updated accordingly.

