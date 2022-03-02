Support Local Businesses
Madelynn Troutt: One year after death, family and friends celebrate her life

One year after her death, Troutt is having a positive impact on people she had never met through House Bill 313.
By Tori Gessner
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yellow is the brightest color in the rainbow and a symbol of happiness; an accurate representation of 17-year-old Madelynn Troutt, friends and family said.

“We thought yellow really embodied her personality and all the light that she brought into every room that she walked into and her smile,” McKenzie Stone, one of Troutt’s best friends said. “I just think yellow was the perfect color to depict Madelynn.”

On Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of Troutt’s death, friends and family gathered to celebrate her life by releasing yellow and sunflower-shaped balloons.

“(She was) kind, loving, happy, just loved everybody she’d come in contact with,” Marcie Troutt, Madelynn’s mother said.

One year after her death, Troutt is having a positive impact on people she had never met through House Bill 313.

The bill, dubbed Madelynn’s Law, would prohibit bail groups from posting a suspect’s bond of $5,000 or higher. It would also prevent bail groups from posting domestic violence suspects’ bonds. In addition, HB 313 would require bail groups to report their spending and release information on who they bail out of jail.

Michael Dewitt, the man police say went on a drug-fueled crime spree before crashing into and killing Troutt was released from jail the day before the crash after the Louisville Bail Project posted his $5,000 bond.

The Louisville Bail Project leaders previously told WAVE News they weren’t aware of Dewitt’s lengthy criminal history in Ohio.

On Tuesday, HB 313 passed through the Kentucky House, despite some lawmakers arguing the problem isn’t with the bail groups, it’s with the “broken system.”

“The judge set the bail, but the judge neglected to call Ohio and say is there anything else out there?” Rep. Pamela Stevenson (D-Louisville) said. “If they had done the search, they could have found that this guy is a criminal, don’t let him out, so why should we transfer the responsibility of the system to people who are trying to help working class people?”

“That news couldn’t have come on a better day,” Marcie Troutt said. “It definitely put a smile on my face for sure. It’s some of the greatest news we’ve ever gotten.”

Dozens of family and friends showed up to Dixie Elementary to remember Troutt and release balloons in her honor Tuesday after the bill’s passage in the House.

“It felt like she was here,” Skylar Troutt, Madelynn’s cousin said. “She makes her presence known at the right times every time, and this was one of them.”

“(I hoped) that she would reach down and grab (the balloons),” Karen Troutt, Madelynn’s grandmother said. “I just prayed she would see them.”

Bellarmine University, where Troutt planned to attend after high school to study nursing, started a scholarship fund in her name to help support the educational goals of future nursing students.

To read more, or to make a donation to the scholarship fund, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

