Man arrested after breaking and entering, smoking marijuana in woman’s home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after breaking and entering a woman’s home more than once and smoking marijuana inside her house.

Chase Davis, 30, has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of identity theft.

According to an arrest report, Davis admitted to police he had entered inside a woman’s home multiple times.

The woman, Angie Darcy, told WAVE News she had noticed someone had broken into her home on Valentine’s Day. Darcy said she found a bag of her clothes in an abandoned car outside and her home alarm system unplugged.

Davis admitted to smoking marijuana inside Darcy’s home.

Police found Davis on Feb. 17 and discovered he had taken Darcy’s credit and social security cards.

He originally told officers his name was Maverick Davis, as he had prior warrants for his arrest under his legal name.

Davis was charged with identity theft for falsely identifying himself to officers. He is booked in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Davis is one of two men that broke into Darcy’s home within a two-week period. The other suspect is still at large.

