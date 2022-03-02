Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Mother and boyfriend charged in death of 4-year-old ordered held on $1M bond

Catherine Abigail McKinney, 21, and Dakota Hugh Hill, 26, both of Shepherdsville, are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.
By Charles Gazaway and Phylicia Ashley
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother and boyfriend of a four-year-old girl whose body was found more than a year after she was last seen have been arraigned on charges involving her death.

Catherine Abigail McKinney, 21, and Dakota Hugh Hill, 26, both of Shepherdsville, are charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Serenity Ann McKinney
Serenity Ann McKinney (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

The couple is charged in the death of four-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney whose body was found Feb. 18 in a wooded area in West Point near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line.

Serenity had last been seen Dec. 24, 2020. She was reported missing on Jan. 31 by her grandparents.

Pleas of not guilty were entered by the court for both McKinney and Hill during their arraignments in Bullitt District Court. Judge Jennifer Porter said Hill is a danger to the community and kept his bond at $1 million cash.

Porter also denied a request from McKinney, who says she’s seven months pregnant, for a bond reduction to a $25,000 surety bond and release from of jail. McKinney’s bond was also kept at $1 million cash.

McKinney and Hill will be back in Bullitt District Court on March 10, but they are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow in Shelby District Court for a preliminary hearing on custodial interference charges.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment during Breonna Taylor raid
One man is dead after shooting himself following a police pursuit ending in the Buechel...
Man who shot, killed himself after police chase identified as 26-year-old man
Moments after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty of...
Breonna Taylor’s family, Louisville officials comment on Brett Hankison not guilty verdict
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught

Latest News

A cloudy sky over the Louisville Slugger Museum in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
FORECAST: Big warm spell coming with a stormy weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 3, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 3, 2022
Protesters react to not guilty Hankison verdict
‘We will not let this go’: Protesters call Hankison not guilty verdict ‘an injustice’
Police have caught the man wanted for killing his child’s mother and kidnapping his child on...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught