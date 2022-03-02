Oldham County to stop licensing drivers; services moving to regional offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County drivers will no longer be able to issue licenses and renewals at their local circuit court clerk at the end of March.

Starting March 28, drivers will need to visit a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regional office for licensing services.

Drivers can make appointments online at any one of 22 regional offices in Kentucky for applying or renewing a driver’s license. Walk-in appointments are also available at some locations.

“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a release. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”

Oldham County is one of six counties moving licensing services to KYTC regional offices in March, including Calloway, Clark, Marshall, Mercer and Union counties.

The full transition for licensing at KYTC regional offices will be completed statewide by the end of June.

