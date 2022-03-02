Support Local Businesses
Quick arrest made in Oldham County bank robbery

Christopher Richard Taylor, 57, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on March 2, 2022 for the...
Christopher Richard Taylor, 57, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on March 2, 2022 for the robbery of a bank in Crestwood that morning.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - Police were able to quickly solve a robbery in Oldham County after spotting the suspect while making their way to the scene.

The robbery happened at 9:10 a.m. at the Chase Bank located at 6000 Crestwood Station in Crestwood. Responding officers were given a description of the clothing the suspect was wearing and told that he might be driving a silver Honda.

While heading to the scene, an officer saw a car matching the description going east on Highway 146. After a traffic stop was made on the car, it was determined the driver was the robbery suspect.

Police arrested Christopher Richard Taylor, 57, of Cincinnati, Ohio, on robbery and traffic charges. He is being held in the Oldham County Detention Center while awaiting arraignment.

The robbery remains under investigation by Oldham County police.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

