Teen found shot dead at EP Tom Sawyer State Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage boy was found shot dead in the parking lot of E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in eastern Jefferson County on Wednesday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the teen was found around 7 a.m. after dispatchers received a call about a body there. He was described as being in his “mid-teens.”

People at the park were shocked and confused.

“We were like ‘Oh gosh, this is kind of an unusual place for something like that to happen,’” Kathy Schoen said.

Joshua Striegel and Connor Kissinger said they ran past the scene only minutes after it was cleared, but had no idea why police were there.

“I mean I just didn’t really think much of it when we saw it,” Striegel said. “And then hearing about it now, it’s like ‘Wow we just ran past a crime scene.’”

No suspect information was immediately available. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.