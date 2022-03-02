Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

Wolfe County Rescue Team locates missing hikers in Red River Gorge

Wolfe Co. Rescue Team
Wolfe Co. Rescue Team(Wolfe County Search and Rescue)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team shared a Facebook post on Wednesday about an emergency response on Tuesday night.

According to the post, the team was called out for two lost teenagers in Red River Gorge.

Powell County Dispatch was able to get coordinates for the missing people using their previous call.

When the rescue team got to the location, they were able to make verbal contact with the missing people.

After setting up a hand line to help the hikers get back onto the main trail, they were taken back to the trail head.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment during Breonna Taylor raid
One man is dead after shooting himself following a police pursuit ending in the Buechel...
Man who shot, killed himself after police chase identified as 26-year-old man
Moments after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty of...
Breonna Taylor’s family, Louisville officials comment on Brett Hankison not guilty verdict
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught

Latest News

A cloudy sky over the Louisville Slugger Museum in downtown Louisville, Kentucky
FORECAST: Big warm spell coming with a stormy weekend
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 3/4 4AM Update
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 3, 2022
WAVE News - Thursday night, March 3, 2022
Protesters react to not guilty Hankison verdict
‘We will not let this go’: Protesters call Hankison not guilty verdict ‘an injustice’
Police have caught the man wanted for killing his child’s mother and kidnapping his child on...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught