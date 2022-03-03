3 shot in Park Hill neighborhood shooting, car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There people have been wounded in a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Dixie Highway and Standard Ave. at 1:13 p.m. on a reported shooting with a car crash.

MetroSafe says one of the wounded was shot in the neck. The other victims were each shot in the leg. The medical conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

