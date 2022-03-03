Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Advertisement

3 shot in Park Hill neighborhood shooting, car crash

Three people were reported to have been wounded in a March 3, 2022 shooting at Dixie Highway...
Three people were reported to have been wounded in a March 3, 2022 shooting at Dixie Highway and Standard Ave. in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There people have been wounded in a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Dixie Highway and Standard Ave. at 1:13 p.m. on a reported shooting with a car crash.

MetroSafe says one of the wounded was shot in the neck. The other victims were each shot in the leg. The medical conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Most Read

Former LMPD officer Brett Hankison
Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment during Breonna Taylor raid
One man is dead after shooting himself following a police pursuit ending in the Buechel...
Man who shot, killed himself after police chase identified as 26-year-old man
Moments after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was found not guilty of...
Breonna Taylor’s family, Louisville officials comment on Brett Hankison not guilty verdict
A semi truck rollover crash at I-71 South to the Gene Snyder
Truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71
The suspect, 32-year-old Christopher Lee Gordon Sr. fled with a two-year-old little boy named...
Man accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping child caught

Latest News

Brett Hankison is not in the clear just yet as the FBI continues their investigation of the...
Federal investigation continues for Breonna Taylor case
The neighbors living next to Breonna Taylor, whose apartment was pierced by bullets fired by...
Lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s neighbors says jury ‘nullified’ wanton endangerment law
An array of mysterious lights hovering close to the ground at Lynn Family Stadium has...
What are those mysterious Butchertown lights?
MetroSafe dispatcher Chanka Mask helped a mother and her two children escape their burning home.
MetroSafe dispatcher honored for saving family from fire
Christopher Gordon, 32, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police March 3 after a...
Bond for murder suspect raised to $250K