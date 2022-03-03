Support Local Businesses
Beshear reports over 2K new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate just under 7%

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,281 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 1,284,658 cases. As of Thursday, 857 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 168 are in the ICU, and 87 are on ventilators.

The governor said the state’s positivity rate has now dropped to 6.94%. Of Thursday’s new cases, 557 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 38 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 13,973.

