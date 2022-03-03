Support Local Businesses
Child seduction charge filed against Southern Indiana man

Randell (Gene) Stambaugh, 44, of Central, Indiana, was arrested March 3, 2022 on a child seduction charge after an investigation by Indiana State Police.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Harrison County, Indiana man has been taken into custody after an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Randell (Gene) Stambaugh, 44, of Central, Indiana, surrendered to Harrison County authorities after an arrest warrant was issued for him on a child seduction charge.

ISP said the investigation into Stambaugh began in February after they learned of possible sexual contact between him and a juvenile girl.

The warrant was issued after the findings were turned over to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s office.

Stambaugh turned himself in today and was booked into the Harrison County Jail to await his initial appearance in Harrison County Superior Court.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

