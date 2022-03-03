Coroner identifies truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi truck driver killed on the Interstate 71 ramp to Gene Snyder on Thursday has been identified by officials.

Brian Schmitt, 45, died due to blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner.

Louisville Metro Police said just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the driver lost control on the ramp and drove off the roadway.

A TRIMARC snapshot showed the semi truck rolled over on the side of the ramp.

The driver died at the crash site. There were no other cars involved, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated, Smiley said.

I-71 South was shut down after the accident.

