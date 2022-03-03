Floyd County teen adopted from Ukraine shares view on country’s crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Anatoli Stevens, who goes by “Toli,” was adopted from Ukraine and raised in Floyd County, Indiana.

The Stevens family will never forget the day 18 years ago, when Lewie Stevens brought home his adopted son, Toli Stevens, from an orphanage in Ukraine.

Now a 19-year old high school grad from Floyd County, Toli has a unique perspective on the crisis in Ukraine.

His family said seeing familiar sights under attack is emotionally draining.

“When the first wave hit when they started bombing, I remember watching it on the news and I started crying because you don’t really think about that happening, anywhere,” Toli said. “Especially where you are from.”

Toli’s middle name is is Michael. His father said he is named after St. Michael’s Monastery in Kyiv as part of honoring his journey.

“When the actual invasion took place, and we turned on the television that night and they showed St. Michael’s Monastery, and you could hear bombs in the background, it hit us a lot harder,” Lewie Stevens said. “And it was really, I think, sadness, you know, that there is nothing we can do.”

Right now, Toli has dual citizenship in America and Ukraine. His family said they won’t hurry back to his home country just yet because Toli would have to stay there and fight.

Toli’s father said he knew for his son America was the land where he could thrive.

“We are so fortunate to live in this country,” Lewie Stevens said. “It is an unbelievable opportunity for us to have success versus what they face on a daily basis, even in good times.”

Toli’s father added he thinks Ukraine needs humanitarian and military aid, but does not think the United States should commit soldiers until a NATO country is affected.

Both Toli and his father hope the war is ultimately for peace and a stronger Ukraine.

“I hope that they can get back on their feet and rebuild what has been destroyed,” Toli said. “If this recent event, that could last who knows how long, create that bond better than they have before.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.