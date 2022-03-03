Harper, Jr. delivers game-winner as Rutgers hands Hoosiers 66-63 loss

(WAVE) - Ron Harper, Jr. drained a three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left as Rutgers (17-12, 11-8 Big Ten) handed Indiana a 66-63 loss and struck a blow to the Hoosiers NCAA hopes.

“Purdue is next. If we go down to Purdue and win a big game there, it puts us back in the mix,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “Again, this is my first go around. I have no idea the selection and all that. We’re going to have to win some games probably in the tournament as well, but it’s not over. We’ve got to keep fighting.”

Indiana tied the game at 63 on a Parker Stewart three-pointer with 10.1 seconds remaining.

The Scarlet Knights elected not to use their time out and Harper rose and fired over Race Thompson for the clincher.

Indiana led by 10 at 32-22 when Jordan Geronimo beat the shot clock with a jumper with 12.7 seconds left in the first half.

Geo Baker beat the first quarter buzzer to get Rutgers within 32-25 at the half.

Harper led the Scarlet Knights with 19. Clifford Omoruyi added 13 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. Baker finished with 13 as well.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 19 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Johnson finished with 13 and Thompson had 12.

The Hoosiers fall to 18-11, 9-10 in the Big Ten. They close out the regular season on Saturday at 2 p.m. at #8 Purdue (24-6, 13-6). Indiana beat the Boilermakers 68-65 on January 20 in Bloomington.

“So Purdue’s the next game on our schedule,” Jackson-Davis said. “So that’s what I’m going to worry about right now. Then after Purdue, I’ll worry about the Big Ten Tournament. And then after all that’s said and done, then we can talk about what’s going on with the NCAA Tournament.”

